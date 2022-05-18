50 Best: BOGOTA'S LEONOR ESPINOSA NAMED THE WORLD'S BEST FEMALE CHEF 2022

The award, sponsored by Nude Glass, continues to recognise industry-leading female chefs blazing a trail for their peers

One of Colombia's most celebrated culinary figures and the chef-owner of Leo in Bogotá, Leonor Espinosa , takes the prestigious title, which is voted for by experts from across the globe

most celebrated culinary figures and the chef-owner of Leo in Bogotá, , takes the prestigious title, which is voted for by experts from across the globe Espinosa, who was previously named Latin America's Best Female Chef in 2017, celebrates local products and ingredients from Colombia's biodiversity through her cuisine

Best Female Chef in 2017, celebrates local products and ingredients from biodiversity through her cuisine Her Funleo foundation has helped to revive the ancestral food knowledge and cooking techniques of indigenous and Afro-Colombian people

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 today reveals that the winner of The World's Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Nude Glass, is Leonor Espinosa, chef-owner of Leo in Bogotá. Previously recognised as Latin America's Best Female Chef in 2017, Espinosa has become one of the most important personalities in Colombia through her hard and consistent work, not only celebrating and promoting local Colombian products and flavours, but also highlighting the value of the country's biodiversity and social aspects of gastronomy.

A key figure in Colombia's food renaissance, Espinosa relocated and reimagined her flagship restaurant just last year in the upmarket Chapinero district of Bogotá. At the new venue, Espinosa has crafted a tasting menu with 100% of the ingredients sourced within the country and each dish forming part of a broader Colombian food narrative. The gastronomic experience is inspired by Espinosa's 'Ciclo-Bioma' concept, which focuses on the country's varied ecosystems and explores the ways new species can be utilised in the kitchen.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Leonor Espinosa has become one of the most iconic Latin American chefs of her generation, championing both her country's biodiversity and its cultural diversity like no other. Combining extensive scientific research with culinary innovation, she is a self-taught chef who continues to seek new knowledge, as well as to educate others. We're thrilled to be able to recognise her incredible work with this important award."

After studying economics and fine art, followed by a stint as an advertising executive, Espinosa felt she needed to satisfy her creative spirit further through gastronomy. She opened her eponymous restaurant, originally called Leo, but known as Leo Cocina y Cava, in 2005, with a fusion of traditional and modern Colombian cooking. Returning to its original name in 2015, the restaurant has cemented its place as one of the best dining destinations in the region, ranking No.46 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021.

In 2008, Espinosa founded the non-profit Funleo with her daughter, Laura Hernández-Espinosa, who is also Leo's head sommelier. The mother-and-daughter team have helped to unveil some of the secrets of indigenous ingredients and ancestral techniques that provide inspiration for Leo's unique menus. Today, Funleo continues to identify, reclaim and promote the culinary traditions of rural and ethnic communities while simultaneously promoting their wellbeing and health, with programmes that enhance the use of autochthonous ingredients across the country and empower the groups towards food sovereignty. Each ingredient's origin is highlighted on Leo's menu, such as lemon and big-headed ants and mojojoy worms from the humid forests, pulantana from the desert and cacay and cnopio from the Andean foothills.

Aside from running Leo and Funleo, over the years Espinosa has helped build support for the establishment of a Comprehensive Gastronomy Centre in Golfo de Tribugá as an alternative framework for people affected by or involved in drug trafficking, and has also campaigned to raise awareness on Colombia's culinary riches, with her work encouraging communities to turn their cultural heritage into a tool for socio-economic development.

Espinosa comments on the award; "I receive this award with great joy because now my voice can be heard a little more, which will allow me to continue basing gastronomy as a prevailing instrument in the generation of socioeconomic well-being, especially in developing countries."

Asli Aydogan, Sisecam Sales Channels Director, Nude Glass, says: "Leonor Espinosa is a chef who has risen to the absolute peak of the culinary profession and we're delighted to celebrate her achievements by supporting this award. An artist as well as a visionary when it comes to her dish creation and execution, showcasing the best of Colombian cuisine, Espinosa is a most-deserving candidate of The World's Best Female Chef Award, and a true inspiration to other chefs."

Espinosa is also a previous recipient of the Basque Culinary World Prize, a global recognition awarded by the Basque Culinary Center and Basque Government for individuals whose projects have improved social conditions through food. In 2020 Espinosa was also awarded the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award as part of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, the only accolade voted for by the chefs in the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list, to honour a peer making a positive impact on the restaurant scene.

Additional special pre-announced awards will be revealed between now and July, as part of the lead-up to The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. An on-the-ground event programme will then culminate in this year's awards ceremony, to be held at Old Billingsgate market in the City of London on Monday 18th July.

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Follow 50 Best

Follow on Instagram: @TheWorlds50Best Worlds50Best

Follow on Twitter: @TheWorlds50Best

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/50BestRestaurants

Subscribe to the YouTube channel: 50 Best Restaurants TV

Visit the website: https://www.theworlds50best.com/

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars and the #50BestTalks and 50 Best Explores series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best for Recovery. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

About Nude Glass

Established in 2014 by Sisecam Group, Istanbul-based global design brand Nude is the creator of contemporary glassware for modern living. With the ethos 'simple is beautiful', the company designs and manufactures crystalline glassware for the retail and service industries. Its extensive offering has a focus on handmade yet innovative design, spanning statement table and drinkware, decorative objects, and unique vases and lighting. Epitomising its innovative approach is the award-winning Stem Zero collection, a revolutionary stemware series that uses 'Ion Shielding Technology' to create incredibly tough, yet exquisitely fine, lead-free crystal glass that will satisfy the most discerning wine connoisseur.

Other Partners:

Estrella Damm - Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award

- Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award American Express Resy - Official Credit Card & Booking Platform Partner (Resy); sponsor of the American Express One To Watch Award

Gin Mare - Official Gin Partner; sponsor of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Flor de Caña - Official Rum Partner; sponsor of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

Sosa - Official Ingredients Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Pastry Chef Award

Beronia - Official Wine Partner

Nyetimber - Official Sparkling Wine Partner

Licor 43 - Official Liqueur Partner

Villa Massa - Official Limoncello and Amaretto Partner; sponsor of the Villa Massa Highest Climber Award

Illycaffè - Official Coffee Partner

Cinco Jotas - Official Ibérico Ham Partner

The London Essence Co. - Official Mixers Partner

Aspire Lifestyles - Official Concierge Partner; sponsor of the Highest New Entry Award

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817772/50_Best_Espinosa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802051/World_50_Best_2022_Logo.jpg