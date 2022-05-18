

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.04 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $2.86 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.63 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $12.84 billion from $12.80 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.04 Bln. vs. $2.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $12.84 Bln vs. $12.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.84 Full year EPS guidance: $3.29 to $3.37



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CISCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de