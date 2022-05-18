CORRECTION: On the Change in AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 Observation Status

Correction in the announcement in Latvian. Nasdaq Riga decided on May 18, 2022 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 (KA11R, ISIN LV0000100402). AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 on May 18, 2022 has submitted its Audited Annual report of 2021. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on May 2, 2022 have ceased to exist. The observation status which was applied on November 17, 2020 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.