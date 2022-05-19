Anzeige
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
EV Nickel Inc. Update on Corporate Activity

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EV Nickel" or the "Company") updates:

  • Further to our press release dated March 7, 2022, the Company has now entered into compensation security agreements with its directors and officers effective May 18, 2022. The options shall remain priced as of March 7, 2022.

About EV Nickel

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir Project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Contact Information

For further information, contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at samson@evnickel.com.

EV Nickel Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W,
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9
www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: EV Nickel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701956/EV-Nickel-Inc-Update-on-Corporate-Activity

