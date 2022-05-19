- (PLX AI) - Embracer Q4 revenue SEK 5,228.5 million vs. estimate SEK 4,448 million.
- • Q4 operational EBIT SEK 1,052.4 million
- • Q4 EBITDA margin 28%
|Embracer Q4 EBITDA SEK 1,472.7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,538 Million
(PLX AI) - Embracer Q4 revenue SEK 5,228.5 million vs. estimate SEK 4,448 million.• Q4 operational EBIT SEK 1,052.4 million• Q4 EBITDA margin 28%
|06:06
