- (PLX AI) - Golden Ocean Q1 net income USD 125.3 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 149.4 million
|14,580
|14,610
|09:23
|14,600
|14,675
|09:23
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:46
|Golden Ocean GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.26, revenue of $265.18M beats by $78.55M; issues Q2 and Q3 guidance
|08:10
|Golden Ocean Q1 EPS USD 0.63
Golden Ocean Q1 net income USD 125.3 million.• Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 149.4 million
|08:05
|Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - First Quarter 2022 Results
|Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the "Company" or "Golden Ocean"), the world's leading owner of large size dry bulk vessels, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter...
|Di
|Peering Into Golden Ocean Group's Recent Short Interest
|Fr
|Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
|GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
|14,600
|+3,73 %