19 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 May 2022 it purchased a total of 228,855 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 155,917 72,938 EUR1.054 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.893 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.030 GBP0.874 GBP0.88415 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046197

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,224,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 145 1.032 XDUB 08:41:48 00058965949TRLO0 2919 1.032 XDUB 08:41:48 00058965948TRLO0 361 1.032 XDUB 08:41:48 00058965947TRLO0 2998 1.032 XDUB 08:41:48 00058965946TRLO0 6087 1.030 XDUB 08:50:15 00058966236TRLO0 5879 1.030 XDUB 09:36:27 00058967889TRLO0 5898 1.030 XDUB 09:36:27 00058967888TRLO0 6914 1.036 XDUB 09:43:02 00058968069TRLO0 6194 1.038 XDUB 10:05:41 00058968633TRLO0 13718 1.050 XDUB 11:16:13 00058972166TRLO0 2000 1.050 XDUB 11:16:13 00058972167TRLO0 2000 1.050 XDUB 11:16:13 00058972168TRLO0 1673 1.050 XDUB 11:23:40 00058972465TRLO0 1516 1.052 XDUB 11:31:47 00058972914TRLO0 1362 1.052 XDUB 11:43:27 00058973436TRLO0 2000 1.052 XDUB 11:43:27 00058973435TRLO0 2442 1.052 XDUB 11:43:27 00058973434TRLO0 4725 1.052 XDUB 11:43:27 00058973433TRLO0 5000 1.050 XDUB 11:43:30 00058973439TRLO0 6670 1.048 XDUB 12:17:28 00058974928TRLO0 410 1.046 XDUB 12:25:55 00058975190TRLO0 663 1.046 XDUB 12:25:55 00058975189TRLO0 2000 1.048 XDUB 12:25:55 00058975192TRLO0 3564 1.050 XDUB 13:52:31 00058977345TRLO0 2609 1.050 XDUB 13:52:31 00058977344TRLO0 2101 1.050 XDUB 14:05:03 00058977861TRLO0 2969 1.050 XDUB 14:11:27 00058978232TRLO0 2000 1.050 XDUB 14:11:27 00058978230TRLO0 1792 1.050 XDUB 14:11:27 00058978229TRLO0 1372 1.050 XDUB 14:11:27 00058978228TRLO0 2877 1.054 XDUB 14:36:39 00058979856TRLO0 3590 1.054 XDUB 14:36:40 00058979857TRLO0 46 1.052 XDUB 14:42:40 00058980332TRLO0 5559 1.052 XDUB 14:42:40 00058980331TRLO0 3575 1.054 XDUB 14:42:40 00058980334TRLO0 3280 1.054 XDUB 14:42:40 00058980333TRLO0 5752 1.052 XDUB 14:56:27 00058981246TRLO0 1670 1.052 XDUB 14:56:27 00058981247TRLO0 1066 1.050 XDUB 14:58:07 00058981362TRLO0 2272 1.050 XDUB 14:58:07 00058981361TRLO0 2272 1.050 XDUB 14:58:07 00058981360TRLO0 463 1.050 XDUB 14:58:07 00058981359TRLO0 2000 1.050 XDUB 15:13:18 00058982608TRLO0 200 1.050 XDUB 15:18:13 00058982870TRLO0 467 1.050 XDUB 15:27:07 00058983540TRLO0 1800 1.050 XDUB 15:28:27 00058983650TRLO0 3232 1.050 XDUB 15:28:27 00058983649TRLO0 485 1.050 XDUB 15:28:57 00058983683TRLO0 4538 1.048 XDUB 15:35:11 00058984322TRLO0 730 1.048 XDUB 15:35:11 00058984321TRLO0 1583 1.048 XDUB 15:35:11 00058984320TRLO0 4990 1.048 XDUB 15:51:43 00058985685TRLO0 892 1.048 XDUB 15:51:43 00058985684TRLO0 54 1.048 XDUB 15:51:43 00058985683TRLO0 2543 1.048 XDUB 15:58:08 00058986149TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3774 87.40 XLON 08:29:39 00058965502TRLO0 3310 87.50 XLON 08:35:30 00058965755TRLO0 2943 87.60 XLON 08:39:10 00058965878TRLO0 3287 87.40 XLON 08:43:59 00058965992TRLO0 2844 87.40 XLON 09:18:18 00058967137TRLO0 142 87.40 XLON 09:18:18 00058967136TRLO0 2779 87.40 XLON 09:32:42 00058967682TRLO0 675 87.50 XLON 09:38:54 00058967999TRLO0 6095 87.90 XLON 09:42:02 00058968051TRLO0 6308 88.30 XLON 10:31:17 00058970267TRLO0 2015 89.00 XLON 10:52:10 00058970924TRLO0 3378 88.80 XLON 11:13:34 00058971987TRLO0 883 88.90 XLON 11:13:34 00058971989TRLO0 2500 88.90 XLON 11:13:34 00058971988TRLO0 2500 88.70 XLON 12:25:55 00058975191TRLO0 2500 88.90 XLON 13:33:57 00058976676TRLO0 784 89.00 XLON 13:52:31 00058977343TRLO0 2500 89.00 XLON 13:52:31 00058977342TRLO0 2947 89.00 XLON 14:11:27 00058978231TRLO0 3082 89.20 XLON 14:42:50 00058980339TRLO0 2500 89.30 XLON 14:57:08 00058981292TRLO0 1890 89.20 XLON 15:02:08 00058981776TRLO0 981 89.20 XLON 15:02:08 00058981775TRLO0 680 89.00 XLON 15:13:18 00058982610TRLO0 2500 89.00 XLON 15:13:18 00058982609TRLO0 2500 89.00 XLON 15:26:32 00058983493TRLO0 2244 88.90 XLON 16:03:00 00058986372TRLO0 2500 88.90 XLON 16:03:49 00058986412TRLO0 1897 88.80 XLON 16:07:32 00058986617TRLO0

