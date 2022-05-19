Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
19.05.22
08:01 Uhr
1,034 Euro
+0,006
+0,58 %
19.05.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 May 2022 it purchased a total of 228,855 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           155,917     72,938 
                            EUR1.054 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.893 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.030     GBP0.874 
 
                                    GBP0.88415 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046197

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,224,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
145       1.032         XDUB      08:41:48      00058965949TRLO0 
2919       1.032         XDUB      08:41:48      00058965948TRLO0 
361       1.032         XDUB      08:41:48      00058965947TRLO0 
2998       1.032         XDUB      08:41:48      00058965946TRLO0 
6087       1.030         XDUB      08:50:15      00058966236TRLO0 
5879       1.030         XDUB      09:36:27      00058967889TRLO0 
5898       1.030         XDUB      09:36:27      00058967888TRLO0 
6914       1.036         XDUB      09:43:02      00058968069TRLO0 
6194       1.038         XDUB      10:05:41      00058968633TRLO0 
13718      1.050         XDUB      11:16:13      00058972166TRLO0 
2000       1.050         XDUB      11:16:13      00058972167TRLO0 
2000       1.050         XDUB      11:16:13      00058972168TRLO0 
1673       1.050         XDUB      11:23:40      00058972465TRLO0 
1516       1.052         XDUB      11:31:47      00058972914TRLO0 
1362       1.052         XDUB      11:43:27      00058973436TRLO0 
2000       1.052         XDUB      11:43:27      00058973435TRLO0 
2442       1.052         XDUB      11:43:27      00058973434TRLO0 
4725       1.052         XDUB      11:43:27      00058973433TRLO0 
5000       1.050         XDUB      11:43:30      00058973439TRLO0 
6670       1.048         XDUB      12:17:28      00058974928TRLO0 
410       1.046         XDUB      12:25:55      00058975190TRLO0 
663       1.046         XDUB      12:25:55      00058975189TRLO0 
2000       1.048         XDUB      12:25:55      00058975192TRLO0 
3564       1.050         XDUB      13:52:31      00058977345TRLO0 
2609       1.050         XDUB      13:52:31      00058977344TRLO0 
2101       1.050         XDUB      14:05:03      00058977861TRLO0 
2969       1.050         XDUB      14:11:27      00058978232TRLO0 
2000       1.050         XDUB      14:11:27      00058978230TRLO0 
1792       1.050         XDUB      14:11:27      00058978229TRLO0 
1372       1.050         XDUB      14:11:27      00058978228TRLO0 
2877       1.054         XDUB      14:36:39      00058979856TRLO0 
3590       1.054         XDUB      14:36:40      00058979857TRLO0 
46        1.052         XDUB      14:42:40      00058980332TRLO0 
5559       1.052         XDUB      14:42:40      00058980331TRLO0 
3575       1.054         XDUB      14:42:40      00058980334TRLO0 
3280       1.054         XDUB      14:42:40      00058980333TRLO0 
5752       1.052         XDUB      14:56:27      00058981246TRLO0 
1670       1.052         XDUB      14:56:27      00058981247TRLO0 
1066       1.050         XDUB      14:58:07      00058981362TRLO0 
2272       1.050         XDUB      14:58:07      00058981361TRLO0 
2272       1.050         XDUB      14:58:07      00058981360TRLO0 
463       1.050         XDUB      14:58:07      00058981359TRLO0 
2000       1.050         XDUB      15:13:18      00058982608TRLO0 
200       1.050         XDUB      15:18:13      00058982870TRLO0 
467       1.050         XDUB      15:27:07      00058983540TRLO0 
1800       1.050         XDUB      15:28:27      00058983650TRLO0 
3232       1.050         XDUB      15:28:27      00058983649TRLO0 
485       1.050         XDUB      15:28:57      00058983683TRLO0 
4538       1.048         XDUB      15:35:11      00058984322TRLO0 
730       1.048         XDUB      15:35:11      00058984321TRLO0 
1583       1.048         XDUB      15:35:11      00058984320TRLO0 
4990       1.048         XDUB      15:51:43      00058985685TRLO0 
892       1.048         XDUB      15:51:43      00058985684TRLO0 
54        1.048         XDUB      15:51:43      00058985683TRLO0 
2543       1.048         XDUB      15:58:08      00058986149TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3774       87.40         XLON      08:29:39      00058965502TRLO0 
3310       87.50         XLON      08:35:30      00058965755TRLO0 
2943       87.60         XLON      08:39:10      00058965878TRLO0 
3287       87.40         XLON      08:43:59      00058965992TRLO0 
2844       87.40         XLON      09:18:18      00058967137TRLO0 
142       87.40         XLON      09:18:18      00058967136TRLO0 
2779       87.40         XLON      09:32:42      00058967682TRLO0 
675       87.50         XLON      09:38:54      00058967999TRLO0 
6095       87.90         XLON      09:42:02      00058968051TRLO0 
6308       88.30         XLON      10:31:17      00058970267TRLO0 
2015       89.00         XLON      10:52:10      00058970924TRLO0 
3378       88.80         XLON      11:13:34      00058971987TRLO0 
883       88.90         XLON      11:13:34      00058971989TRLO0 
2500       88.90         XLON      11:13:34      00058971988TRLO0 
2500       88.70         XLON      12:25:55      00058975191TRLO0 
2500       88.90         XLON      13:33:57      00058976676TRLO0 
784       89.00         XLON      13:52:31      00058977343TRLO0 
2500       89.00         XLON      13:52:31      00058977342TRLO0 
2947       89.00         XLON      14:11:27      00058978231TRLO0 
3082       89.20         XLON      14:42:50      00058980339TRLO0 
2500       89.30         XLON      14:57:08      00058981292TRLO0 
1890       89.20         XLON      15:02:08      00058981776TRLO0 
981       89.20         XLON      15:02:08      00058981775TRLO0 
680       89.00         XLON      15:13:18      00058982610TRLO0 
2500       89.00         XLON      15:13:18      00058982609TRLO0 
2500       89.00         XLON      15:26:32      00058983493TRLO0 
2244       88.90         XLON      16:03:00      00058986372TRLO0 
2500       88.90         XLON      16:03:49      00058986412TRLO0 
1897       88.80         XLON      16:07:32      00058986617TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  162653 
EQS News ID:  1356095 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356095&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
