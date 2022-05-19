Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022

Dow Jones News
19.05.2022 | 08:31
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.B) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 19-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares")

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 published on 22 April 2022, the directors stated their intention that the semi-annual dividends on the company's preference shares arising during 2022 would be paid as they fall due.

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2022 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2022 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 27 May 2022.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007185639 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     RE.B 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 162645 
EQS News ID:  1355887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
