

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), on Thursday, reported full-year profit before tax of £662 million compared to £726 million last year. On a per share basis, basic earnings edged down 0.5% to 61.7p from 62.0p per share previous year.



Adjusted profit before tax rose 6.5% to £707 million from £664 million in fiscal 2021. Basic earnings grew 15.2% to 60.0p per share from 52.1p per share earnings last year.



Revenues for the year improved 0.6% to £12.7 billion from £12.6 billion generated a year ago, driven by GLS.



GLS revenue was up 4.4% year-on-year in Sterling, driven by recovery in B2B volumes and freight, adjusted operating profit of €402 million, flat year-on-year, with 8.1% adjusted operating margin, in line with expectations.



Royal Mail revenue was down 1.6% year-on-year reflecting changing consumer behaviour following removal of lockdown restrictions and lower international volumes, partially offset by growth in test kits.







