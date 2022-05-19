Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 09:05
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Punktid Technologies to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 19, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that shares of Punktid Technologies (ticker: PNKTD) have been
admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn
as of today, May 19. Punktid is an Estonian company which owns and develops the
largest online sales environment for digital codes of video games in Estonia. 

The listing of the Punktid Technologies shares follows the initial public
offering to Estonian investors. 

"It's our pleasure to welcome yet another growth company to the Baltic First
North market. Punktid Technologies and the field they operate on expands the
variety of industries the Baltic investors can publicly invest in," said Kaarel
Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

Hannes Niid, CEO of Punktid Technologies, said the company's entry to the First
North alternative market is largely related to marketing and visibility. "In
the past, we have raised money directly from private investors. Being on the
public market provides much more transparency and increases trustworthiness,"
added Niid. "Additionally, the advantage is that employees can exercise their
stock options after a certain period of time." 

"The main goal of our public fundraising from investors was to expand the
operations of the Punktid group both to Finland and throughout the Baltics. In
addition, we want to focus on developing our online mediation service in
Estonia and neighboring countries in the near future," added Niid. 

The law firm Sorainen advised the company in the public offering and listing
process and serves as the certified adviser for Punktid on the First North
market. 

Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in
Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid
group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes
of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 



Media Contacts:
Ott Raidla
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4823
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.