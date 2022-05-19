

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) reported that its organic revenue for the nine months ended 30 April was up 4.2%. The Group noted that its third quarter demonstrated ongoing sales momentum with three divisions in growth. Looking forward, Smiths Group maintained full year guidance of 3% organic revenue growth.



Paul Keel, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of growth, demonstrating further progress against our strategy, towards our medium-term target of 4-6% organic revenue growth. As we enter the final quarter of fiscal 2022, macro uncertainty remains high and supply chain and inflationary challenges continue.'







