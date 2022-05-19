DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY
DEALING DATE: 18/05/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 318.8965
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 135407
CODE: ANRJ
ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 162739 EQS News ID: 1356431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
