

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd. is recalling around 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE pork sausage products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves RTE sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that were produced on various dates from April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022.



The products subject to recall include 16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a 'Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022' date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110; 23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a 'Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022' date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124; and 10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a 'Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022' date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 40200A' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The recall was initiated after the Bay Shore, New York-based company received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.







