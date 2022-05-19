The European Association for Economics and Competitiveness will conduct the awarding of the European Medal of Merit at Work in the United States of America.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - On July 1, 2022, the solemn Gala Awarding Ceremony of the emblematic European Medal of Merit at Work will take place during an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Colonnade Hotel, in the city of Miami.





The European Medal of Merit at Work is an award given in recognition of the great work of professionals, companies or institutions whose driving force has been the pursuit of excellence, rewarding the effort and professional trajectory of a lifetime dedicated to promoting and developing the value of work in today's society.

The European Association of Economy and Competitiveness, considered by prestigious international media as the most important in the EU, counts among its Honorary Advisors with Enrique Cerezo, Businessman and President of the Atlético de Madrid Football Club and Kike Sarasola, Businessman and CEO of the innovative hotel chain Room Mate.

The Colonnade Hotel will be dressed up on Europe's flag, which will illuminate its imposing facade, while authorities, award winners, celebrities and guests will parade down a majestic blue carpet, culminating in a Photocall where they will be greeted by numerous international media.

On this occasion, The European Medal for Merit at Work will be awarded to relevant international businessmen, members of heads of different States civil and military authorities members of diplomatic and consular bodies and celebrities from the world of communication, art and culture.

Dinner will be performed by the Chef of the Hotel Colonnade, who will prepare a tasting that will be the delight of those attending the event.

As a culmination to the Grand Gala, the outstanding singer Julio Iglesias Jr. will perform, who will delight all guests with a live show, performing exclusively the main singles, both belonging to his repertoire, as a tribute to the figure of his father, Julio Iglesias, among which will be: "Hey", "Por el amor de una mujer", or "me olvide de vivir" (...).

A very desirable event that will bring together the most select of the world in the beautiful city of the state of Florida that will leave an indelible mark.

