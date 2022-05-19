Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting and new last day of trading of instrument issued by Credit Suisse AG London Branch (224/22)

On May 9, 2022, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. ISIN Short Name SE0014965612 CSI GTM 3998 The trading will be resumed on May 20, 2022, according to ordinary trading scheme. Last day of trading is set to December 1, 2025. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069883