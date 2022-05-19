Anzeige
WKN: A1J8G8 ISIN: SE0004899474 
Frankfurt
19.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,235 Euro
-0,024
-9,27 %
ACCESSWIRE
19.05.2022 | 10:32
Spago Nanomedical Enters into an Agreement on a Liquidity Guarantee

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical AB has entered into an agreement with Erik Penser Bank AB ("Penser Bank") to act as a liquidity guarantor for the company's share. The liquidity guarantee will start to run from 2022-05-20.

In its assignment as liquidity guarantor, Penser Bank will ensure the opportunity to trade in the company's shares by continuously placing trading items on each buy and sell page in the order book. This is in accordance with Nasdaq First North Growth Market's regulations regarding liquidity guarantee and means that the liquidity guarantor quotas the purchase and sale volume corresponding to SEK 15,000 with a spread of a maximum of 4% between the buy and sell price. The purpose of the liquidity guarantee is to improve the liquidity of the share and reduce the difference between the bid and ask price during ongoing trading.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical enters into an agreement on a liquidity guarantee

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702006/Spago-Nanomedical-Enters-into-an-Agreement-on-a-Liquidity-Guarantee

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
