Model 4x-297A offers resolutions from 0.125 ?, extends the resistance range to 85.3M?, and improves the accuracy to +/-0.1%

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has added new models to its high-density precision resistor module family, improving sensor simulation accuracy. The updated 40-297A (PXI) and the new 42-297A (PXIe) modules are now available with additional resolutions 0.125?, 0.25 ?, 0.5?, 1?, 2?, 4? and 8? extending the resistance range to 85.3M? on a single 6-channel module. The setting accuracy is now +/-0.1% +/-resolution (was +/-0.2% +/-resolution). These additional models allow our simulation products to address even more applications than before.

Comments Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces: "The new modules provide a simple, accurate solution for functional test systems in applications such as engine-controller testing where resistive sensors (thermistors RTD) provide information such as temperature and altitude. We believe that these new models will find acceptance in areas such as satellites, aerospace and defense projects. As we have added more choices, the Product Selector on our website is there to help choose the right model for your application and even compare specifications of multiple models."

The 4x-297A's channels can be set as short or open circuit to simulate a wiring or sensor fault and up to 18 channels can fit into a single-slot module. The use of resistor value calls simplifies software control. The module works out the channel setting closest to the requested value and sets that value. The user can interrogate the module to find the actual resistance setting used by the module.

A calibration cable can be attached to the module allowing a DMM to be used to verify each channel. This considerably simplifies the checking of the module's calibration. Verification is performed with the UUT disconnected from the module. VISA and Kernel drivers for Windows, a universal driver for Linux and support for other Real-time systems such as QNX and LabVIEW RT are supplied. Like all Pickering modules, these carry a three-year warranty.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

