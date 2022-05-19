Cybersixgill Brings on Leading Executives Rob Chomko as Vice President of North American Enterprise Sales and Eric Krauss as Vice President of Worldwide Channels

New Hires Continue to Expand the Global Sales Organization and Bolster Commitment to Investments in Innovation and Growth

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the leading threat intelligence provider, continuously exposing the earliest indications of risk, announced today the strategic appointments of Rob Chomko as Vice President of North American Enterprise Sales and Eric Krauss as Vice President of Worldwide Channels.

"Cybersixgills' rapid growth now calls for specific skill sets to support our continued ascent in the cybersecurity ecosystem," said Ross Hogan, CRO of Cybersixgill. "To help us achieve our goals, we are thrilled to have Rob and Eric join the company. Each is recognized for having a proven track record and forward-thinking strategies. Without question, having them on board will enable us to delight customers and partners as we support them with the industry's leading automated threat intelligence solutions."

In his new role as Vice President of North American Enterprise Sales, Rob will scale both teams and revenues as Cybersixgill accelerates its leadership position within the Cyber Threat Intelligence market while ensuring the white-glove customer treatment Cybersixgill has become famous for. As Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Eric will manage channel teams across multiple regions and multiple go-to-market motions (e.g., VAR, Distribution, MSSP, GSI, Tech Alliances) and work with regional Cybersixgill executives to ensure a channel-centric experience.

Rob comes to Cybersixgill with 20-plus years in selling cybersecurity solutions to many of the largest global enterprise brands. Previously, he worked for SecureTrust (acquired by Sysnet/Viking Cloud) as Vice President, Americas. During his tenure, the Americas grew by over 50%, and his team closed the most significant opportunity in company history. Rob has also held leadership roles at Bitdefender, Fidelis, Websense/Forcepoint, and Secure Computing/McAfee.

With over 35 years of professional experience, Eric is a results-driven sales executive with extensive experience managing channel and enterprise sales efforts for technology companies and has a track record of driving business operations to profitability. Before joining Cybersixgill, Eric held several senior channel leadership positions, including Imation Corp, SanDisk, Altaro Software, and Blockmaster Security. He was instrumental in defining channel strategy and forging lasting partnerships, successfully scaling their channel business.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest possible indications of risk produced by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. This data is processed, correlated, and enriched with machine learning techniques to create profiles and patterns of threat actors and their peer networks, delivering critical insight into each threat's nature, source, and context. Our extensive body of threat intelligence can be consumed through a range of scalable, searchable solutions and seamlessly integrated into our partner's existing security stacks, arming teams with critical insights to proactively block threats before they materialize into attacks. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Nancy MacGregor

Trier and Company for Cybersixgill

Mobile: US 1-415-309-5188

Email: nancy@triercompany.com

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR for Cybersixgill

Mobile: US 1-410-302-9459

Email: ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

SOURCE: Cybersixgill

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701953/Cybersixgill-Brings-on-Leading-Executives-Rob-Chomko-as-Vice-President-of-North-American-Enterprise-Sales-and-Eric-Krauss-as-Vice-President-of-Worldwide-Channels