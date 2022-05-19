RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Participate in Fireside Chat at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 26, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that President and CEO Rob Dawson and CFO Peter Yin will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 26th at 1:40 p.m. PT (4:40 p.m. ET), with one-on-one meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day. The conference is being held May 25-26, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with RF Industries management, please contact either your B. Riley representative, or MKR Investor Relations, RF Industries' investor relations firm, at RFIL@mkr-group.com.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

