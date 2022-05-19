GameSquare Esports Inc.: Dairy MAX Renews Sponsorship with Complexity Gaming and Selects Gamesquare Esports as its Creative Agency for Gaming

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Gamesquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ); (OTCQB:GMSQF); (FRA:29Q1) ("Gamesquare", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Dairy MAX has renewed its sponsorship agreement as the Official Nutrition Partner of Complexity Gaming ("Complexity") and has selected Cut+Sew, a Gamesquare company, as its Creative Agency for gaming and esports. Complexity and Cut+Sew will collaborate to identify and execute innovative and creative activations and go-to-market strategies that help Dairy MAX to achieve their mission of working for dairy farmers to build understanding around dairy as a healthy, beneficial, everyday food choice; connecting the role of the dairy farmer to American tables; and driving an increase in dairy consumption. Gamesquare has grown its audience to more than 220 million users across its aggregate social following and media network across Complexity, Cut+Sew, GCN, and Code Red. As highlighted in our recently published Letter to Shareholders, management intends to offer customers more choice and to add sponsors and brands across our group of businesses throughout 2022.

"Dairy MAX has been a great partner in the past years and their renewal speaks to the entrenched popularity of gaming," said Justin Kenna, CEO of Gamesquare. "GameSquare companies have more than 105 million aggregate social followers across Complexity, Complexity Stars, and Code Red's influencer network, and a reach of more than 115 million across its media platform. Cut+Sew as the creative agency for esports is an exciting expansion of the relationship with Dairy MAX and we look forward to sharing innovative activations, events, and market strategies throughout the next year."

"Dairy plays a pivotal role in nutrition and athletic performance - and that's a key message we're committed to sharing with the athletes, fans, and the entire esports industry," said Mike Konkle, CEO of Dairy MAX. "Esports are inclusive and engage students who might not otherwise participate in school athletics or activities. This partnership allows the dairy farmers we represent to reach kids based on their interests and work with younger generations to learn about the benefits of dairy for mind and body performance."

This multifaceted partnership, which extends Dairy MAX as the Official Nutrition Partner of Complexity, aims to optimize esports player performance and extend career longevity. Together, the organizations will educate the emerging esports community on the importance of proper nutrition inclusive of dairy, building healthy habits, and promoting overall well-being while also exploring the impact of dairy on cognitive and physical performance. To support these efforts, Dairy MAX and Complexity are currently working with ION Sports Lab at Texas A&M University to conduct a cognitive research study to investigate the role of nutrition in top performing gamers. The findings will be released later this year.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA.

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America - representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer, while promoting American agriculture. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.

