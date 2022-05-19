

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $14 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $3.72 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $14 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 to $6.85



