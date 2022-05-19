Eight talented businesswomen holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Americas region have been named winners in the WeQual Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005089/en/

The winners of the WeQual Awards, The Americas 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

The WeQual Awards were created to accelerate gender parity at the top of the largest companies in the world. More than 35% of WeQual Awards winners are now at global executive committee level, and more than 50% of the category winners of our first awards have made it to the top including one chief executive.

The 8 category winners of the WeQual Awards, The Americas, 2022, are:

Brand and Marketing: Melanie Boulden, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, The Coca-Cola Company

- Operations: Demaris Mills, President, Integrated DNA Technologies a Life Sciences company, Danaher Corporation

- Legal: Courtney Camp Enloe, Senior Vice President, Deputy GC, and Chief Antitrust, EHS, L&E, Litigation, and M&A Counsel, 3M

- Regulation and Innovation: Michele Wheeler, VP Regulatory Political Affairs, NextEra Energy Resources

- Finance: Charlotte Hanneman, Vice President, Enterprise Financial Planning Analysis, Stryker

- Strategy: Juana Maria Serna, Vice President for Builders and Urbanization Solutions for CEMEX Colombia, CEMEX

- Technology: Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer, Head of Engineering Data Science for Trust Safety, Airbnb

- People: Shari Slate, Chief Inclusion and Collaboration Officer, Senior Vice President Inclusive Future and Strategy, Cisco

All entries for the WeQual Awards are anonymously assessed, meaning that our assessors see neither their name nor the company for which they work. After assessment, the 24 finalists are appraised by one of our executive interviewers before eight category winners are chosen.

WeQual's executive interviewers include:

Thierry Delaporte Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro

- Hamid Moghadam Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prologis

- Tamara Box Managing Partner, EME, Reed Smith

- Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer, Anglo American

- Shelley O'Connor Vice Chairman and Head of External Affairs, Morgan Stanley

- Steve Cahillane President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Kellogg Company

- Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric

- Andy Bird Chief Executive Officer, Pearson

There are now more than 160 major companies worldwide that can boast a WeQual Award finalist known as WeQual Alumni among their senior leadership.

Katie Litchfield, Founder of WeQual, said: "It remains as important as ever that we continue to find, celebrate, and encourage the talented women who are ready and willing to make that step up to group executive committee level."

WEQUAL GLOBAL

To help accelerate gender parity, WeQual recently launched "WeQual Global". Members benefit from regular Events, Think Tanks, Interviews, instant access to a Members Directory, and the perfect conditions to collaborate with thought leaders at some of the largest companies in the world.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005089/en/

Contacts:

Founder, Katie Litchfield

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bateman

Email: awards@wequal.com