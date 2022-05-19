

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is up over 25% at $2.77 Novan, Inc. (NOVN) is up over 18% at $3.09 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is up over 16% at $2.14 Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 12% at $5.45 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 11% at $3.49 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is up over 10% at $8.15 Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) is up over 10% at $7.69 Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 9% at $23.08 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) is up over 9% at $4.01 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 6% at $2.23



In the Red



Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) is down over 15% at $40.52 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is down over 12% at $42.55 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 12% at $2.68 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is up over 10% at $8.39 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is down over 10% at $4.49 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) is down over 10% at $3.13 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is down over 7% at $39.55 Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is down over 7% at $19.02 Olo Inc. (OLO) is down over 7% at $10.00 Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is down over 6% at $9.87







