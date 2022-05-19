- (PLX AI) - Hartmann Q1 revenue DKK 776 million vs. estimate DKK 725 million.
|14:04
|Brødrene Hartmann Q1 EBIT DKK 44 Million vs. Estimate DKK 6 Million
|08.03.
|Brødrene Hartmann FY EBIT DKK 250 Million vs. Estimate DKK 265 Million
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann FY revenue DKK 2,744 million vs. estimate DKK 2,723 million.
|06.12.21
|Brødrene Hartmann CFO Bought Shares for DKK 350,00
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann CFO Flemming Lorents Steen bought 980 shares for DKK 350,000 in the company.
|23.11.21
|Brødrene Hartmann Vice Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares in Company
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann vice chairman Steen Parsholt buys 1,000 shares for a total of DKK 340,000.
