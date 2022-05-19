Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
PR Newswire
19.05.2022 | 15:04
SKY Technology: Easy NFT Business Platform, SKY Play on New York Nasdaq Tower

SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19th, 2022, SKY Technology Co., LTD announced the placement of a billboard advertisement in Times Square, New York, to commemorate its first step as an official blockchain platform-through its cryptocurrency listing of SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global, one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.