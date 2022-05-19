Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Gluten-free Products Market Worth $10.96 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products; Snacks, Savory, & RTE Products; Pizzas & Pasta), Form (Solid, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels), and Source - Global Forecasts to 2029,' the gluten-free products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $10.96 billion by 2029.

Gluten-free products have become increasingly popular in recent years. There has been a rise in people adhering to gluten-free diets partly due to an increased awareness of gluten-related disorders, especially celiac disease, but mainly due to the widespread belief that a gluten-free diet is healthier.

A gluten-free diet is essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. In addition, a gluten-free diet may, in at least some cases, improve gastrointestinal or systemic symptoms in diseases like irritable bowel syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, or HIV enteropathy, among others.

The growth of this market is backed by the rising incidences of celiac disease and other food allergies, health benefits associated with gluten-free products, increased demand from millennials, and the increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Moreover, the growing awareness of food-intolerance products and the growing use of micro-encapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products provide significant growth opportunities in this market.

However, the high cost of gluten-free products, their limited availability, and misconception about gluten-free diets obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. On the other hand, problems associated with the manufacturing of gluten-free products pose a challenge to gluten-free product manufacturers.

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease and Other Food Allergies to Drive the Growth of the Gluten-free Products Market

Gluten intolerance or celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder of the small intestine. It is genetically predisposed and occurs from infancy forward. Symptoms include pain and discomfort in the intestine and stomach and diarrhea, anemia, and fatigue. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation (2020), celiac disease incidence has increased, with an average of 7.5% per year over the past several decades. The rise in incidence was also due to a real increase of this immune-based disorder, independent of disease detection.

Also, over the past few decades, the incidence of celiac disease has increased in many Western countries. In the 21st century, the incidence of celiac disease was higher among women and children when compared to men. The incidence of celiac disease among women was 17.4 per 100,000 persons per year (meaning that among 100,000 women followed for one year, a bit over 17 will be diagnosed with celiac disease), compared to 7.8 per 100,000 persons per year among men. Celiac disease incidence among children was 21.3 per 100,000 persons per year, compared to 12.9 per 100,000 persons per year in adults.

Nowadays, the only treatment for celiac disease is a gluten-free diet. Once gluten is removed from the diet, the small intestine starts to heal, and normal health returns. Apart from the increase in the incidences of celiac disease, gluten-free products are also gaining growth due to the growing number of individuals suffering from other diseases, such as wheat allergies, inflammatory diseases, and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Furthermore, through government awareness campaigns and the establishment of labels for gluten-free products, the need for gluten-free products has been promoted in all regions. These promotions have increased the need to treat celiac disease among consumers. Thereby, rising incidences of celiac disease and other food allergies drive the growth of the gluten-free products market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research has segmented this market based on type (bakery products {bread & buns, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, baking dough & ready mixes, baked snacks, and other bakery products}, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks, savory, & RTE products, pizzas & pasta, meat & meat alternatives, condiments & dressings, and other types), source (plant-sourced gluten-free products {oilseeds & pulses, rice & corn, and other sources} and animal-sourced gluten-free products {dairy and meat}), form (solid and liquid), distribution channel (convenience stores, modern groceries, specialty stores, online channels, and other distribution channels), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the bakery products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. However, the snacks, savory, & RTE products segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising production & consumption of processed cereal & grain products and processed snack products, and consumer willingness to shift from traditional to western diets.

Based on source, the plant-sourced gluten-free products segment is expected to account for the larger share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing incidences of intolerance for animal protein, the rising vegan population, and rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-sourced gluten-free products.

Based on form, the solid segment is expected to account for the larger share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its benefits such as longer shelf-life, higher sales of these products, easier logistics required, convenience in manufacturing and formulating, and less cost of production for the solid-form of products. However, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gluten-free products market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the wide variety of gluten-free products, ease of availability, high product sales, ease of accessing stores, availability of various product categories, and frequent purchasing destinations. Also, the segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the growing consumer affinity towards smaller format stores that offer convenience.

Based on geography, the European gluten-free products market is large and expanding at a significant pace. The large market share of this region is primarily attributed to the rise in health consciousness among consumers, rising number of people with wheat intolerance, increasing prevalence of celiac disease, easy availability of gluten-free products in almost all grocery stores, growing demand for gluten-free bakery products, improvement of distribution channels, and surge in marketing activities.

Moreover, it is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for convenience foods, such as gluten-free frozen foods and prepared meals. Further, the U.K. is expected to dominate the European market through 2029, mainly due to changing lifestyles, eating habits, and increasing demand for gluten-free, low-calorie, and functional bakery products. Also, in the U.K., consumers have favorable perceptions about dietary food products, which is likely to boost the market growth.

The key players operating in the gluten-free products market are The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Hero Group (Switzerland), Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (U.S.), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Raisio plc (Finland), Dr. Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (U.S.), FARMO S.p.A. (Italy), London Food Corporation Limited (U.K.), Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (U.K.), Warburtons Limited (U.K.), Katz Gluten Free (U.S.), Genius Foods (U.K.), Chosen Foods LLC (U.S.), Silly Yaks (Australia), Mikey's LLC (U.S.), and Rachel Pauls Food (U.S.).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gluten-Free Products Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"

Scope of the Report

Gluten-free Products Market, by Type

Bakery Products

Bread & Buns



Cakes & Pastries



Cookies & Biscuits



Baking Dough & Ready Mixes



Baked Snacks



Other Bakery Products

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Snacks, Savory, & RTE Products

Pizzas & Pasta

Meat & Meat Alternatives

Condiments & Dressings

Other Types

Gluten-free Products Market, by Source

Plant-sourced Gluten-free Products

Oilseeds & Pulses



Rice & Corn



Other Sources

Animal-sourced Gluten-free Products

Dairy



Meat

Gluten-free Products Market, by Form

Solid

Liquid

Gluten-free Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Modern Groceries (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels

Gluten-free Products Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Italy



Germany



France



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Australia



India



China



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

