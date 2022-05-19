- (PLX AI) -Ambu says Juan Jose Gonzalez will leave Ambu after three years with the company.
- • One-off costs associated with the change of CEO of DKK 13m will be accounted for in the interim report for Q3 2021/22
- • Says announcement does not change the financial guidance for 2021/22 as provided in the interim report for Q2 2021/22 on 5 May 2022
- • From 2019 Britt Meelby Jensen served as CEO of Swedish Atos Medical until the sale of the company to Coloplast in early 2022
- • From 2015 to 2019, Britt Meelby Jensen served as CEO of Zealand Pharma
