Industry's premier event for the customer-obsessed heads out on multi-city tour with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Madrid

The promise and potential of great customer experience unlocked through mainstage sessions, breakouts, expo area, live demos, and networking opportunities

FusionConnect, Hyrecar, Sysco, and more companies from around the world reveal their secrets for driving business growth with superior CX

Showcasing Talkdesk AI, automation, and industry-specific solutions, plus insights from Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, LTI, Ada, Jabra, PCI Pal, Textline, Verint, and Zingtree

Customer strategy visionary and author Brad Cleveland joins U.S. event lineup with announcement of special guests for European events upcoming

Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit Series 2022, kicking off a multi-city tour June 14 in New York City, making its way to Los Angeles June 28, London Nov. 1, and Madrid Nov. 3.

The event lineup spotlights Talkdesk customers from across a broad range of industries with FusionConnect, Hyrecar, Sysco, and others, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how they are fueling tangible business growth through superior CX. Talkdesk strategic alliance, systems integrator, and AppConnect partners, including Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, LTI, Ada, Jabra, PCI Pal, Textline, Verint, and Zingtree, will also be on hand to share insights for transforming the customer journey, empowering agents, and extending capabilities through integrations with industry-leading applications.

Event highlights additionally feature a keynote from Talkdesk Chief Marketing Officer Kathie Johnson, as well as live demos from Kevin Pierson, Talkdesk products director, and CX solution experts. Breakout sessions, an expo hall, networking opportunities, and regional guest speakers round out the agenda. For the U.S. events, Talkdesk welcomes Brad Cleveland, CX strategy visionary and author of "Leading the Customer Experience." Additional speakers for the European events will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"As organizations increasingly seek to leverage the customer experience to drive brand differentiation and growth, the contact center has emerged as a strategic resource," said Kathie Johnson, chief marketing officer, Talkdesk. "The Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit is designed to show CX leaders how to leverage an automation-first contact center as a service platform, with artificial intelligence for every day, to optimize their most critical customer experience processes and respond to customers' current needs and future wants, seamlessly across channels."

Event registration is free, but space is limited. Sign up now for Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit New York or Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit Los Angeles. Registrations for London and Madrid will open in July.

