From Quarterback to Advocate, Jeff Garcia Speaks Out for Teen Suicide Prevention; Joins A Brighter Day's Charity Golf Tournament

SAN RAMON/BAY AREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / This four-time CFL All-Star and four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection QB can't sit out for long, so if you thought Jeff Garcia was quietly retired somewhere - think again. After a successful professional football career, Garcia comes back to his roots to support a local Bay Area charity that focuses on teen mental health and the prevention of teen suicide.

A Brighter Day is hosting its 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton, CA, and is proud to have Garcia as a main spokesperson and player. The charity's mission is to spread awareness and provide resources to both teens and their parents on mental health, depression, anxiety, and suicide prevention. Garcia has four young children of his own and a daughter barely entering the transitional phase of her teenage years. As he deals with the ebb and flow of parenting in a modern world, this is a cause for him that hits close to home.

"It's so different than how I grew up or how the older generations grew up, and it's probably also a struggle for a lot of us to truly understand what children - what our youth are going through today," said Garcia. "For us as parents, it's brought awareness to us or concern at times to ask hard questions. What are the things they are going through? How can we help our child or get them the help that they need to get through those struggles they're personally dealing with from within themselves?"

Garcia is right in saying those are the tough questions parents need to start asking themselves. According to the CDC , teenage suicide remains the third leading cause of death in young people from 15-19 years old. Even more disheartening, this is a preventable tragedy with the right support and resources. Going through his heartbreak as a young child, Garcia also lost a brother and sister in tragic, preventable accidents. His experience with grief and loss is one that he can understand from his own upbringing as he struggled to make sense of the circumstances.

"Amongst today's youth, they want the gratification of being seen or being heard, being recognized and being noticed. If they're not getting that stimulation it causes emotional letdown," Garcia continued. "I feel like we should be raising confident children that don't need to be to be promoted and highlighted by other people or by other factors. They should be strong and proud of themselves for their own personal accomplishments. That should be enough in today's world, but it's not always."

Charity work isn't new to Garcia either, and the desire to use his voice on a platform to create change in the world comes naturally to him. He first started the "Garcia Pass It On Foundation" when playing competitive football, focusing on providing resources to the less fortunate and disadvantaged groups. Since then, he has been involved in a variety of local community projects from assisting battered women's shelters to supporting after-school programs. The opportunity to work with A Brighter Day was an easy decision to make.

"I stress this to my children all the time and the kids that I've coached. To be a great giver in life, to give back, that's the true reward of living. The true reward is to be able to share, touch lives, and help to put a smile on someone else's face. To me, that is so important. That is something that I learned at an early age."

A Brighter Day's 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament is open to public registration on their website. Reserve your spot today to take a swing with Jeff Garcia on June 24, 2022. Build brand awareness by becoming a sponsor, display your company name on event banners and the charity website, and network with a cool crowd of golfers (including this famed NFL QB). You can also come by to volunteer for a good cause or simply donate.

About A Brighter Day

A Brighter Day Charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2015. It is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and works to bring awareness to teen mental health, provide educational resources to parents and teens, and ultimately stop teen suicide. A Brighter Day was founded by Elliot Kallen, President at Prosperity Financial Group , and his wife Tammy, in memory of their son, Jake Kallen. The 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament is a community fundraiser event held in Pleasanton, CA at the Callippe Preserve Golf Course on June 24, 2022.

