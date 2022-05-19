Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

Enertopia is pleased to report that the BLM has approved its notice of intent to drill up to 20 holes at its 1,760 acre lithium claystone project, located approximately 4 miles west of Tonopah, NV. The Company has been able to source a sonic drill rig for this program, and drilling is expected to start during the week of June 7th. Once the drilling has begun the Company will put out further news detailing how the program is progressing.

West Tonopah Property Drilling:

The goal of this first phase exploration program is to test the depth extent of the prospective claystone horizon, and to come up with the creation of a stratigraphic map over the drilled area down to the potential depth limit of 125 feet. The full extent and depth of the program will be dependent on what the site geologists determine at the time of drill core observations.

Drill data and the corresponding assay results will determine the next phase of drilling exploration.

"The Company is extremely pleased to be able to put a drill program in place as quickly as possible at a time and this is a testament to all suppliers and the BLM working in an expeditious but thorough manner," stated President Robert McAllister

For additional project details please visit our website at https://enertopia.com/

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

