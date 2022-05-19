DJ Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM

eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Shares Marked as Resolution Votes Withheld / Votes for % Votes against % Abstentions (* indicates special resolution) 1. To receive the reports of the Directors and the audited accounts of the Company for the financial 22,215,162 100.00% - 0.00% - year ended 31 December 2021 2. To re-elect Cheryl Calverley as a Director 98.92% 240,000 1.08% 21,975,162 - 3. To re-elect Masood Choudhry as a Director 98.92% 240,000 1.08% 21,975,162 - 4. To re-elect Mike Lloyd as a Director 98.92% 240,000 1.08% 21,975,162 - 5. To re-elect Thomas Enraght-Moony as a Director 98.92% 240,000 1.08% 21,974,862 300 6. To re-elect Tim Parfitt as a Director 98.92% 240,000 1.08% 21,974,862 300 7. To re-elect James Sturrock as a Director 98.92% 240,000 1.08% 21,974,862 300 8. To re-appoint Nexia Smith & Williamson as Auditor 98.92% 240,000 1.08% of the Company 21,974,862 300 9. To authorise the Directors to fix the 98.92% 240,000 1.08% remuneration of the Auditor 21,974,862 300 10. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary 98.92% 240,000 1.08% Shares under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 21,974,862 300 11*. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with 21,974,862 98.92% 240,000 1.08% 300 sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 12*. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified 21,975,162 98.92% 240,000 1.08% - capital investment NOTES: Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" 1. total for the appropriate resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of 2. votes validly cast for that resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 3. voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is 4. available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ 5. These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/

For further information, please contact:

eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) Matt Goode/ Teddy Whiley- Corporate Finance +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Alice Lane / Charlotte Sutcliffe - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD 07903 089 543 Mark Reed

