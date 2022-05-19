Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
19.05.22
08:41 Uhr
0,010 Euro
-0,003
-20,83 %
19.05.2022
Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM 19-May-2022 / 16:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows: 

Shares Marked as 
Resolution                                             Votes Withheld / 
                           Votes for %    Votes against    %   Abstentions 
(* indicates special resolution) 
 
1. To receive the reports of the Directors and the 
audited accounts of the Company for the financial  22,215,162 100.00% -          0.00% - 
year ended 31 December 2021 
2. To re-elect Cheryl Calverley as a Director         98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
                           21,975,162                  - 
3. To re-elect Masood Choudhry as a Director          98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
                           21,975,162                  - 
4. To re-elect Mike Lloyd as a Director            98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
                           21,975,162                  - 
5. To re-elect Thomas Enraght-Moony as a Director       98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
                           21,974,862                  300 
6. To re-elect Tim Parfitt as a Director            98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
                           21,974,862                  300 
7. To re-elect James Sturrock as a Director           98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
                           21,974,862                  300 
8. To re-appoint Nexia Smith & Williamson as Auditor      98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
of the Company                    21,974,862                  300 
9. To authorise the Directors to fix the            98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
remuneration of the Auditor             21,974,862                  300 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary        98.92%       240,000 1.08% 
Shares under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006  21,974,862                  300 
11*. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary 
Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with 21,974,862 98.92%       240,000 1.08% 300 
sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 
12*. To authorise the Directors to disapply 
pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified  21,975,162 98.92%       240,000 1.08% - 
capital investment 
NOTES: 
 
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" 
1.      total for the appropriate resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of 
2.      votes validly cast for that resolution. 
 
       A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
3.      voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 
 
       The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is 
4.      available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ 
 
5.      These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on 
       the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/

For further information, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
                             via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) 
Matt Goode/ Teddy Whiley- Corporate Finance        +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Alice Lane / Charlotte Sutcliffe - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD 
                             07903 089 543 
Mark Reed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 162956 
EQS News ID:  1357179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2022 11:20 ET (15:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
