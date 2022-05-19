Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.05.2022 | 19:52
HENDRICK'S: World's first underwater bar opens to mark the launch of Hendrick's Neptunia Gin

World's most unusual gin Hendrick's has surprised in an unusual way with NEPTUNIA PUBMARINE, the first underwater bar in the world. Attendees enjoyed a gin-tonic underwater to the astonishment of sea animals and mermaids.

  • By the name of PUBMARINE,this exclusive immersive experience allows for the underwater enjoyment of unusual Hendrick's gin-tonic for the first time in the brand's history.
  • NEPTUNIA, Hendrick's newest limited edition gin-tonic made from a combination of refreshing botanicals sourced from the Scottish coast that encapsulates the awe-inspiring magic of the sea inside a bottle.
  • Hendrick's has partnered with the Seagrass Project, an environmental charity dedicated to the conservation of marine ecosystems and fundraising to support marine biodiversity.

MADRID, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptunia Pubmarine, an underwater bar. PUBMARINE is born from the unusual singularity that characterizes the Scottish distillery Hendrick's and from the ocean legends that inspire Neptunia, its newest gin. On the bar, designed in a purest Victorian style, appeared immersed in one of Madrid's main aquariums to honor Neptunia, Hendrick's new limited edition on May 18.