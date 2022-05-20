Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) is proud to announce that ElecLink has successfully completed its full go-live preparations and is now able to launch its commercial operations in liaison with National Grid and RTE.

ElecLink, the 1GW HVDC electricity interconnector between France and the UK is green by nature, with no interference with the marine ecosystem. ElecLink will help promote security of supply, decarbonisation, and affordability of consumer energy bills.

The first power flow will be transferred over the 52km long cable installed into the Channel Tunnel on the 25 of May 2022, a world premiere.

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of Getlink, said: "The official launch of ElecLink's activity rewards the dedication of the whole staff of the Group. Given the current unprecedented volatility and uncertainty in electricity prices in the UK and France the go live of ElecLink could not come at a better time for energy consumers across both countries.

