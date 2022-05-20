

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coeurd-Alene, Idaho-based White Cane Smoked Salmon LLC is recalling Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon as it contains undeclared wheat and soy, known allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon is packaged in vacuum bag, sold frozen, and there is no lot code or best by date on a package. The product has been sold at farmer's markets Green Valley, Udall Park, Oro Valley, and Rillito Park in Arizona. The affected product was last sold on 5/15/2022.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing wheat and soy in Teriyaki Sauce, but it was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat and soy.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the product to date.



Customers with wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity and have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of them or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.







