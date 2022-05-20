Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for fourth quarter 2021

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 9 February 2022 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 for fourth quarter 2021. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 13 May 2022, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 9.7655. Fourth quarter 2021 dividend of USD 0.40 per share is consequently NOK 3.9062.

On 27 May 2022, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act