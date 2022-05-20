Bisichi Plc - Notice of GM

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

20 May 2022

Bisichi PLC

Notice of General Meeting - 16 June 2022.

This is to confirm that Bisichi PLC has posted a Notice of General Meeting. The General Meeting of the Company will be held at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Thursday, 16 June 2022 at 12.00 noon, or, if later, immediately following the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on that date at 11.00 a.m.

The business of the meeting is to consider a resolution proposed by the directors of the company in relation to share options. Further details of the business of the meeting can be found in the Chairmans letter and notes enclosed in the Notice.

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

Copies of the Notice of General Meeting may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Garrett Casey

Company Secretary

020 7415 5030

20 May 2022