Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2022 | 08:04
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bisichi Plc - Notice of GM

Bisichi Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

London, May 19

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

20 May 2022

Bisichi PLC

Notice of General Meeting - 16 June 2022.

This is to confirm that Bisichi PLC has posted a Notice of General Meeting. The General Meeting of the Company will be held at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Thursday, 16 June 2022 at 12.00 noon, or, if later, immediately following the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on that date at 11.00 a.m.

The business of the meeting is to consider a resolution proposed by the directors of the company in relation to share options. Further details of the business of the meeting can be found in the Chairmans letter and notes enclosed in the Notice.

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

Copies of the Notice of General Meeting may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Garrett Casey
Company Secretary
020 7415 5030

20 May 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.