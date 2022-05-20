

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 profit climbed 61 percent to 2.08 billion euros from last year's 1.29 billion euros.



Earnings per share grew 57 percent to 3.611 euros from 2.296 euros a year ago.



Operating profit more than doubled to 3.39 billion euros, delivering improved operating margin of 17.7 percent, compared to last year's 11.2 percent.



Sales during the year were 19.18 billion euros, a 46 percent increase over last year's 13.14 billion euros, with all Maisons, channels and regions achieving double-digit growth. Sales climbed 35 percent on a two-year comparative period.



Further, the Board proposes to pay an ordinary dividend of 2.25 Swiss francs per 'A' share, and 0.225 franc per 'B' share" an increase of 13 percent over the prior year, as well as an additional special dividend of 1.00 franc per 'A' share/10 'B' shares, subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting on September 7.







