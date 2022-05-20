Anzeige
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 
Frankfurt
20.05.22
09:23 Uhr
1,270 Euro
-0,010
-0,78 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.05.2022 | 08:31
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Holding(s) in Company 20-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting   Global Ports Holding Plc 
rights are attachedii: 
                                              Sedol BD2ZT39 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
                                              1Lansdowne Partners 
                                              International Limited 
Name 
                                              2Lansdowne Partners Limited 
                                              3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   London, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Goldman Sachs Securities (Nominees) Limited. 
Name                                            n/a 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   n/a 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                  17/05/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                       19/05/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                               Total 
                                   % of voting rights   of 
                    % of voting rights attached  through financial    both Total number of 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)   instruments       in % voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  (8.A issuervii 
                                   2)           + 
                                               8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   0.54%                         0.54% 62,826,963 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    7.35%                         7.35% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
JE00B2419D89               342,181                         0.54% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  342,181 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold           threshold 
Lansdowne 
Partners 
       0.54%                                    0.54% 
International 
Limited 
Lansdowne 
Partners 
Limited 
Lansdowne 
Partners (UK) 0.54%                                    0.54% 
LLP 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion London 
Date of completion  19 May 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 162964 
EQS News ID:  1357239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
