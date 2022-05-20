DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.046 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.888 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.026 GBP0.874 GBP0.882191 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.040663

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 704,974,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1399 1.046 XDUB 08:14:14 00058990587TRLO0 1442 1.044 XDUB 08:20:15 00058990931TRLO0 977 1.044 XDUB 08:20:15 00058990932TRLO0 3916 1.044 XDUB 08:20:15 00058990933TRLO0 6683 1.042 XDUB 08:22:07 00058991055TRLO0 6423 1.038 XDUB 08:24:04 00058991209TRLO0 1660 1.038 XDUB 08:50:34 00058993848TRLO0 3014 1.038 XDUB 08:50:34 00058993849TRLO0 3275 1.038 XDUB 08:50:34 00058993850TRLO0 2000 1.038 XDUB 09:05:54 00058994919TRLO0 2000 1.040 XDUB 09:40:51 00058996921TRLO0 4500 1.040 XDUB 09:45:07 00058997135TRLO0 692 1.040 XDUB 09:46:07 00058997219TRLO0 119 1.040 XDUB 09:46:07 00058997220TRLO0 4707 1.040 XDUB 09:46:07 00058997221TRLO0 6801 1.040 XDUB 10:10:45 00058998913TRLO0 1886 1.040 XDUB 10:10:45 00058998915TRLO0 2029 1.040 XDUB 10:10:45 00058998916TRLO0 813 1.040 XDUB 10:10:45 00058998917TRLO0 1450 1.040 XDUB 10:10:45 00058998918TRLO0 19 1.026 XDUB 10:46:06 00059001230TRLO0 1194 1.032 XDUB 11:12:15 00059002394TRLO0 2194 1.032 XDUB 11:12:15 00059002395TRLO0 3022 1.032 XDUB 11:12:15 00059002396TRLO0 3335 1.032 XDUB 11:12:15 00059002397TRLO0 3093 1.032 XDUB 11:25:25 00059002982TRLO0 7542 1.038 XDUB 12:47:30 00059007703TRLO0 2424 1.038 XDUB 12:47:30 00059007704TRLO0 1150 1.038 XDUB 12:47:30 00059007705TRLO0 6624 1.036 XDUB 13:35:49 00059009662TRLO0 2000 1.038 XDUB 13:35:49 00059009665TRLO0 6293 1.044 XDUB 14:08:29 00059011051TRLO0 6204 1.044 XDUB 14:08:29 00059011053TRLO0 5438 1.042 XDUB 14:19:37 00059011742TRLO0 1501 1.042 XDUB 14:25:42 00059012011TRLO0 686 1.042 XDUB 14:25:42 00059012012TRLO0 5791 1.042 XDUB 14:25:42 00059012013TRLO0 5792 1.042 XDUB 14:25:42 00059012014TRLO0 3280 1.040 XDUB 14:44:22 00059013803TRLO0 3468 1.040 XDUB 14:44:22 00059013804TRLO0 4633 1.044 XDUB 15:16:10 00059016487TRLO0 578 1.042 XDUB 15:18:11 00059016594TRLO0 3999 1.044 XDUB 15:18:11 00059016595TRLO0 650 1.044 XDUB 15:18:25 00059016601TRLO0 2005 1.044 XDUB 15:18:25 00059016602TRLO0 578 1.042 XDUB 15:22:29 00059016871TRLO0 1589 1.042 XDUB 15:22:31 00059016873TRLO0 380 1.042 XDUB 15:22:32 00059016876TRLO0 71 1.042 XDUB 15:22:40 00059016894TRLO0 14 1.042 XDUB 15:22:50 00059016902TRLO0 1058 1.042 XDUB 15:22:50 00059016903TRLO0 3027 1.042 XDUB 15:22:50 00059016904TRLO0 4606 1.042 XDUB 15:40:16 00059018437TRLO0 118 1.046 XDUB 15:57:55 00059019962TRLO0 23 1.046 XDUB 15:57:58 00059019974TRLO0 4 1.046 XDUB 15:58:01 00059019976TRLO0 5427 1.046 XDUB 15:58:06 00059019981TRLO0 578 1.046 XDUB 15:58:06 00059019982TRLO0 5961 1.046 XDUB 16:00:56 00059020375TRLO0 4544 1.046 XDUB 16:02:06 00059020569TRLO0 574 1.040 XDUB 16:14:28 00059021940TRLO0 108 1.040 XDUB 16:15:06 00059022015TRLO0 21 1.040 XDUB 16:15:52 00059022143TRLO0 1 1.040 XDUB 16:16:02 00059022155TRLO0 501 1.040 XDUB 16:20:34 00059022772TRLO0 478 1.040 XDUB 16:20:34 00059022773TRLO0 185 1.040 XDUB 16:20:37 00059022778TRLO0 35 1.040 XDUB 16:20:40 00059022785TRLO0 108 1.040 XDUB 16:20:40 00059022786TRLO0 27 1.040 XDUB 16:20:43 00059022799TRLO0 5 1.040 XDUB 16:20:46 00059022803TRLO0 1 1.040 XDUB 16:20:49 00059022811TRLO0 921 1.040 XDUB 16:20:55 00059022818TRLO0 174 1.040 XDUB 16:20:55 00059022819TRLO0 33 1.040 XDUB 16:20:58 00059022827TRLO0 6 1.040 XDUB 16:21:01 00059022841TRLO0 1 1.040 XDUB 16:21:04 00059022865TRLO0 1 1.040 XDUB 16:21:07 00059022869TRLO0 350 1.040 XDUB 16:21:08 00059022874TRLO0 4314 1.040 XDUB 16:21:08 00059022875TRLO0 477 1.040 XDUB 16:21:08 00059022876TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 794 88.80 XLON 08:20:01 00058990900TRLO0 2500 88.70 XLON 08:20:15 00058990934TRLO0 2771 88.80 XLON 08:20:15 00058990935TRLO0 3185 87.60 XLON 08:35:23 00058992173TRLO0 204 88.00 XLON 09:05:29 00058994895TRLO0 21 88.00 XLON 09:05:29 00058994894TRLO0 3105 88.00 XLON 09:05:54 00058994918TRLO0 2101 88.10 XLON 09:41:03 00058996927TRLO0 2500 88.50 XLON 09:58:29 00058997850TRLO0 1 88.20 XLON 10:10:45 00058998911TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 10:10:45 00058998912TRLO0 3304 87.40 XLON 10:25:11 00058999891TRLO0 2902 87.90 XLON 12:29:26 00059006811TRLO0 74 87.70 XLON 12:35:42 00059007216TRLO0 44 87.70 XLON 12:35:42 00059007215TRLO0 194 87.70 XLON 12:35:42 00059007214TRLO0 2500 87.90 XLON 12:35:42 00059007217TRLO0 3167 87.90 XLON 12:44:42 00059007578TRLO0 3711 87.90 XLON 12:45:30 00059007595TRLO0 3037 88.00 XLON 13:35:49 00059009661TRLO0 1840 88.10 XLON 13:35:49 00059009664TRLO0 2500 88.10 XLON 13:35:49 00059009663TRLO0 3193 88.80 XLON 14:08:29 00059011052TRLO0 483 88.50 XLON 14:19:37 00059011741TRLO0 1373 88.50 XLON 14:19:37 00059011740TRLO0 1479 88.50 XLON 14:19:37 00059011739TRLO0 2978 88.10 XLON 14:44:22 00059013805TRLO0 1624 87.90 XLON 14:51:45 00059014305TRLO0 1165 87.90 XLON 14:51:45 00059014304TRLO0 505 87.90 XLON 14:51:45 00059014303TRLO0 905 88.10 XLON 15:43:22 00059018637TRLO0 1594 88.30 XLON 15:47:27 00059018990TRLO0 1000 88.30 XLON 15:47:27 00059018991TRLO0 593 88.30 XLON 15:47:27 00059018992TRLO0 1669 88.20 XLON 15:47:27 00059018993TRLO0 1000 88.20 XLON 15:47:27 00059018994TRLO0 3125 88.80 XLON 16:00:52 00059020341TRLO0 2500 88.80 XLON 16:00:56 00059020376TRLO0 2500 88.70 XLON 16:02:06 00059020570TRLO0 764 88.40 XLON 16:10:04 00059021429TRLO0 1007 88.40 XLON 16:10:04 00059021431TRLO0 1007 88.40 XLON 16:10:04 00059021430TRLO0 1000 88.40 XLON 16:12:15 00059021671TRLO0 581 88.40 XLON 16:14:19 00059021904TRLO0

