Dow Jones News
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.046 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.888 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.026     GBP0.874 
 
                                    GBP0.882191 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.040663

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 704,974,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1399       1.046         XDUB      08:14:14      00058990587TRLO0 
1442       1.044         XDUB      08:20:15      00058990931TRLO0 
977       1.044         XDUB      08:20:15      00058990932TRLO0 
3916       1.044         XDUB      08:20:15      00058990933TRLO0 
6683       1.042         XDUB      08:22:07      00058991055TRLO0 
6423       1.038         XDUB      08:24:04      00058991209TRLO0 
1660       1.038         XDUB      08:50:34      00058993848TRLO0 
3014       1.038         XDUB      08:50:34      00058993849TRLO0 
3275       1.038         XDUB      08:50:34      00058993850TRLO0 
2000       1.038         XDUB      09:05:54      00058994919TRLO0 
2000       1.040         XDUB      09:40:51      00058996921TRLO0 
4500       1.040         XDUB      09:45:07      00058997135TRLO0 
692       1.040         XDUB      09:46:07      00058997219TRLO0 
119       1.040         XDUB      09:46:07      00058997220TRLO0 
4707       1.040         XDUB      09:46:07      00058997221TRLO0 
6801       1.040         XDUB      10:10:45      00058998913TRLO0 
1886       1.040         XDUB      10:10:45      00058998915TRLO0 
2029       1.040         XDUB      10:10:45      00058998916TRLO0 
813       1.040         XDUB      10:10:45      00058998917TRLO0 
1450       1.040         XDUB      10:10:45      00058998918TRLO0 
19        1.026         XDUB      10:46:06      00059001230TRLO0 
1194       1.032         XDUB      11:12:15      00059002394TRLO0 
2194       1.032         XDUB      11:12:15      00059002395TRLO0 
3022       1.032         XDUB      11:12:15      00059002396TRLO0 
3335       1.032         XDUB      11:12:15      00059002397TRLO0 
3093       1.032         XDUB      11:25:25      00059002982TRLO0 
7542       1.038         XDUB      12:47:30      00059007703TRLO0 
2424       1.038         XDUB      12:47:30      00059007704TRLO0 
1150       1.038         XDUB      12:47:30      00059007705TRLO0 
6624       1.036         XDUB      13:35:49      00059009662TRLO0 
2000       1.038         XDUB      13:35:49      00059009665TRLO0 
6293       1.044         XDUB      14:08:29      00059011051TRLO0 
6204       1.044         XDUB      14:08:29      00059011053TRLO0 
5438       1.042         XDUB      14:19:37      00059011742TRLO0 
1501       1.042         XDUB      14:25:42      00059012011TRLO0 
686       1.042         XDUB      14:25:42      00059012012TRLO0 
5791       1.042         XDUB      14:25:42      00059012013TRLO0 
5792       1.042         XDUB      14:25:42      00059012014TRLO0 
3280       1.040         XDUB      14:44:22      00059013803TRLO0 
3468       1.040         XDUB      14:44:22      00059013804TRLO0 
4633       1.044         XDUB      15:16:10      00059016487TRLO0 
578       1.042         XDUB      15:18:11      00059016594TRLO0 
3999       1.044         XDUB      15:18:11      00059016595TRLO0 
650       1.044         XDUB      15:18:25      00059016601TRLO0 
2005       1.044         XDUB      15:18:25      00059016602TRLO0 
578       1.042         XDUB      15:22:29      00059016871TRLO0 
1589       1.042         XDUB      15:22:31      00059016873TRLO0 
380       1.042         XDUB      15:22:32      00059016876TRLO0 
71        1.042         XDUB      15:22:40      00059016894TRLO0 
14        1.042         XDUB      15:22:50      00059016902TRLO0 
1058       1.042         XDUB      15:22:50      00059016903TRLO0 
3027       1.042         XDUB      15:22:50      00059016904TRLO0 
4606       1.042         XDUB      15:40:16      00059018437TRLO0 
118       1.046         XDUB      15:57:55      00059019962TRLO0 
23        1.046         XDUB      15:57:58      00059019974TRLO0 
4        1.046         XDUB      15:58:01      00059019976TRLO0 
5427       1.046         XDUB      15:58:06      00059019981TRLO0 
578       1.046         XDUB      15:58:06      00059019982TRLO0 
5961       1.046         XDUB      16:00:56      00059020375TRLO0 
4544       1.046         XDUB      16:02:06      00059020569TRLO0 
574       1.040         XDUB      16:14:28      00059021940TRLO0 
108       1.040         XDUB      16:15:06      00059022015TRLO0 
21        1.040         XDUB      16:15:52      00059022143TRLO0 
1        1.040         XDUB      16:16:02      00059022155TRLO0 
501       1.040         XDUB      16:20:34      00059022772TRLO0 
478       1.040         XDUB      16:20:34      00059022773TRLO0 
185       1.040         XDUB      16:20:37      00059022778TRLO0 
35        1.040         XDUB      16:20:40      00059022785TRLO0 
108       1.040         XDUB      16:20:40      00059022786TRLO0 
27        1.040         XDUB      16:20:43      00059022799TRLO0 
5        1.040         XDUB      16:20:46      00059022803TRLO0 
1        1.040         XDUB      16:20:49      00059022811TRLO0 
921       1.040         XDUB      16:20:55      00059022818TRLO0 
174       1.040         XDUB      16:20:55      00059022819TRLO0 
33        1.040         XDUB      16:20:58      00059022827TRLO0 
6        1.040         XDUB      16:21:01      00059022841TRLO0 
1        1.040         XDUB      16:21:04      00059022865TRLO0 
1        1.040         XDUB      16:21:07      00059022869TRLO0 
350       1.040         XDUB      16:21:08      00059022874TRLO0 
4314       1.040         XDUB      16:21:08      00059022875TRLO0 
477       1.040         XDUB      16:21:08      00059022876TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
794       88.80         XLON      08:20:01      00058990900TRLO0 
2500       88.70         XLON      08:20:15      00058990934TRLO0 
2771       88.80         XLON      08:20:15      00058990935TRLO0 
3185       87.60         XLON      08:35:23      00058992173TRLO0 
204       88.00         XLON      09:05:29      00058994895TRLO0 
21        88.00         XLON      09:05:29      00058994894TRLO0 
3105       88.00         XLON      09:05:54      00058994918TRLO0 
2101       88.10         XLON      09:41:03      00058996927TRLO0 
2500       88.50         XLON      09:58:29      00058997850TRLO0 
1        88.20         XLON      10:10:45      00058998911TRLO0 
2500       88.30         XLON      10:10:45      00058998912TRLO0 
3304       87.40         XLON      10:25:11      00058999891TRLO0 
2902       87.90         XLON      12:29:26      00059006811TRLO0 
74        87.70         XLON      12:35:42      00059007216TRLO0 
44        87.70         XLON      12:35:42      00059007215TRLO0 
194       87.70         XLON      12:35:42      00059007214TRLO0 
2500       87.90         XLON      12:35:42      00059007217TRLO0 
3167       87.90         XLON      12:44:42      00059007578TRLO0 
3711       87.90         XLON      12:45:30      00059007595TRLO0 
3037       88.00         XLON      13:35:49      00059009661TRLO0 
1840       88.10         XLON      13:35:49      00059009664TRLO0 
2500       88.10         XLON      13:35:49      00059009663TRLO0 
3193       88.80         XLON      14:08:29      00059011052TRLO0 
483       88.50         XLON      14:19:37      00059011741TRLO0 
1373       88.50         XLON      14:19:37      00059011740TRLO0 
1479       88.50         XLON      14:19:37      00059011739TRLO0 
2978       88.10         XLON      14:44:22      00059013805TRLO0 
1624       87.90         XLON      14:51:45      00059014305TRLO0 
1165       87.90         XLON      14:51:45      00059014304TRLO0 
505       87.90         XLON      14:51:45      00059014303TRLO0 
905       88.10         XLON      15:43:22      00059018637TRLO0 
1594       88.30         XLON      15:47:27      00059018990TRLO0 
1000       88.30         XLON      15:47:27      00059018991TRLO0 
593       88.30         XLON      15:47:27      00059018992TRLO0 
1669       88.20         XLON      15:47:27      00059018993TRLO0 
1000       88.20         XLON      15:47:27      00059018994TRLO0 
3125       88.80         XLON      16:00:52      00059020341TRLO0 
2500       88.80         XLON      16:00:56      00059020376TRLO0 
2500       88.70         XLON      16:02:06      00059020570TRLO0 
764       88.40         XLON      16:10:04      00059021429TRLO0 
1007       88.40         XLON      16:10:04      00059021431TRLO0 
1007       88.40         XLON      16:10:04      00059021430TRLO0 
1000       88.40         XLON      16:12:15      00059021671TRLO0 
581       88.40         XLON      16:14:19      00059021904TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  162962 
EQS News ID:  1357231 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357231&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
