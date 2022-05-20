The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued a call for homeowners to check their residential energy storage systems, amid a national recall of that batteries due to concerns about overheating.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has warned that some LG-branded batteries, equipped with cells from specific production lots manufactured between March 2017 and September 2018, could overheat and catch fire. South Korea's LG Energy Solution issued a recall in February 2021 for an estimated 7,200 of the affected batteries. They were primarily ...

