GlobeNewswire
20.05.2022 | 08:41
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Adjustment of warrants in Millicom International Cellular in connection with the rights issue

The correction is due to adjustment factor change. New short name, new strike
price and new contract size are changed accordingly. 

In connection with the rights issue in Millicom International Cellular S.A.,
attached warrants with Millicom International Cellular S.A. SDBshare (TIGO SDB)
as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as
from May 20, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070173
