DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 19-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 109.162
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22044074
CODE: INFL LN
ISIN: LU1390062245
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 162993 EQS News ID: 1357437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357437&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 20, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)