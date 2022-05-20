DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5914

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 248248

CODE: FEDG LN

ISIN: LU1233598447

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 162992 EQS News ID: 1357435 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)