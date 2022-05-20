

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production rose in the first quarter of 2022, while construction output declined, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday.



Industrial production grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.



Secondary sector production rose 6.9 percent yearly in the first quarter, while construction output declined 0.5 percent.



Data showed that industrial turnover increased 11.1 percent yearly in the first quarter and construction turnover grew 3.3 percent.



In March, industrial production rose 4.2 percent, after a 15.4 percent growth in February.



Industrial turnover gained 8.5 percent year-on-year in March, after a 17.2 percent rise in the previous month.







