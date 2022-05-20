DGAP-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results

Douglas GmbH: Release of results for the second quarter and first half year 2021/22 (ending 31 March 2022) on 25 May 2022



20.05.2022 / 10:03

Release of results for the second quarter and first half year 2021/22 (ending 31 March 2022) on 25 May 2022

Düsseldorf, 20 May 2022. Douglas, Europe's leading premium beauty platform, will release its results for the second quarter and first half year 2021/22 on 25 May 2022.

The results release and accompanying presentation will be available through the Investor Relations website (http://ir.douglas.de/).

A conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET on 25 May 2022.

To participate in the Conference, please make use of one of the following options:

- To participate in the Audio Conference, please use this link to register for the Conference Call.

- You can follow the Webcast with audio via this link (also available on our website ).

- Please use this link to participate in the Webcast without audio.

A replay will be available at the Investor Relations website later on 25 May 2022.

ABOUT DOUGLAS:

DOUGLAS is the leading premium beauty platform in Europe. Offering nearly 200,000 beauty and lifestyle products in online shops, the beauty marketplace and around 2,000 stores, DOUGLAS inspires customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a previously unparalleled assortment. The continued expansion of the strong e-commerce business is the focus of the FORWARDBEAUTY.DigitalFirst strategy programme. In fiscal year 2020/2021, DOUGLAS generated sales of 3.1 billion euros in the areas of perfumery, decorative cosmetics, skin and hair care as well as nutritional supplements, health and accessories.

More information is available at https://corporate.douglas.de/investors/?lang=en.

