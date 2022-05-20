DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2022 / 09:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.5825

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6176738

CODE: CATH LN

ISIN: LU2216829809

