Huawei and SolarEdge have settled all of their pending lawsuits in Germany and China through a global patent license agreement.Inverter manufacturers Huawei and SolarEdge said in a joint statement that they have signed a global patent license agreement that allows them to use their respective patented technologies. "The agreement includes a cross license that covers patents relating to both companies' products, and grants certain other rights," they said. "In addition, the agreement will result in a settlement of all pending patent-litigation between the companies." The companies did not disclose ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...