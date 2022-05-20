

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks advanced on Friday as China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin and data showed Japan's inflation accelerated past the central bank's target to a seven-year high in April.



China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.60 percent to 3,146.57 after the country's central bank kept the one-year benchmark lending rate on hold at 3.7 percent, but lowered its five-year loan prime rate from 4.6 percent to 4.45 percent to revive credit demand and prop up the economy.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped as much as 2.96 percent to 20,717.24 amid signs that China's wide-ranging crackdown in the tech industry is nearing its end.



Japan's Nikkei index rose 1.27 percent to 26,739.03 after core consumer inflation in April exceeded the central bank's 2 percent target for the first time in seven years, because of rising import costs.



The broader Topix index finished 0.93 percent higher at 1,877.37, with marine transportation, precision instrument and nonferrous metal issues leading the surge.



Leisure-related Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land and department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings both rose over 2 percent amid indications that the government is slowly expanding social and economic activity. Printer maker Seiko Epson soared 8.8 percent on share buyback news.



Seoul stocks gained ground ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea. The Kospi average climbed 1.81 percent to 2,639.29. Battery giant LG Energy Solution surged 4.5 percent and chemical heavyweight LG Chem soared 8.6 percent.



The Bank of Korea said earlier in the day that producer prices in South Korea jumped 9.2 percent year-on-year in April, - accelerating from 9.0 percent in March. However, price growth slowed from 1.5 percent to 1.1 percent on a monthly basis.



Australian markets advanced and posted their first weekly rise in five ahead of Saturday's federal election, with an Ipsos poll giving Labor a 53-47 percent lead over the coalition on a two-party preferred basis.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.15 percent to 7,145.60 and gained 1 percent for the week. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed 1.20 percent to 7,391.



Tech stocks gained the most, with Block rising 9.9 percent and Xero adding 3.4 percent. Miners also posted broad-based gains, with IGO rallying 5.1 percent after an update relating to its lithium operations.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains as China's latest measure to bolster its economy injected a note of optimism at the end of a volatile week. The NZX-50 index closed 0.54 percent higher at 11,267.39, posting its first weekly rise in four.



U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing firmly in the red overnight and bond yields fell, as investors weighed prospects for growth against a backdrop of prolonged inflation and a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.



Disappointing readings on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits, existing home sales and regional manufacturing activity stoked concerns that the U.S. economy could be heading for a recession next year.



The Dow dropped 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to close at their lowest levels in over a year while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent.







