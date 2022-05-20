The "Consumer Survey Report: Italian Vaping Population Growth Continues to Slow" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the general characteristics, trends and attitudes of vapers in Italy. In-depth reports on hardware and e-liquids will be published separately.

The report is based on an online survey carried out in March and April 2021, with the help of industry players, magazines, and vaping associations.

One of the most notable findings in this year's survey when compared with the one in 2020 is the decrease of new users (people that have started smoking in the last 12 months). In addition to general trends and differences between this and the last survey, the report also looks at the different reasons to vape and general awareness of trends as well as distribution channels.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Introduction Profile of the respondents Decreasing proportion of new users Future consumption to stay stable Smoking-related reasons for vaping are increasing Awareness of trending products increasing Retail channels

Companies Mentioned

Juul

Myblu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cx6fgj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005164/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900