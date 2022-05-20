Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market (the "OTCQX") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "GDNPF" at the open on May 20, 2022 and will continue to trade on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GDNP".

"This is an important milestone for good natured®, making it easier for our U.S. team members and current and potential U.S. owners to invest in the Company and support our objective to create meaningful environmental and social impact through our work," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "OTCQX trading and DTC eligibility is anticipated to provide improved liquidity for our owners and an enhanced trading experience. It should also provide added visibility within the investment community, building awareness of good natured® more broadly and driving value for our owners."

The OTCQX Best Market represents the highest tier of OTC Markets on which over 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. The OTCQX is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable U.S. securities laws.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for book entry and depository services through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States, which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of common shares. DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for investors with equity accounts located in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares in the United States, enhancing liquidity, accelerating the settlement period for transfers and reducing costs for U.S.-based investors.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com and on SEDAR (sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com.

